WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a man robbed the Russell Parkway Subway at gunpoint Saturday night.

A press release from Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says the robbery happened around 9:17 p.m.

A man entered the front door of the restaurant armed with a gun and demanded money from two employees that were inside.

The suspect then fled on foot towards Hazel Drive. He's described as tall, wearing a mask, a dark hoodie, and dark pants.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information can call Detective Scott Nix at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story, check back with 13WMAZ for more details when they become available.

