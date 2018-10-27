Cheryl and Jim Taylor, travel back in time, now they are Martha and Nathaniel Minshew.

"That was your favorite right there Thomas," says Jim Taylor, a tour guide for the Cemetery Crawl.

And every family cemetery has a story behind it, "one Sullivan had six children." Now they share their story for whoever drops by, "A lot of people just need to know about it. We live in a town of 77,000 people. and a lot of people don't even know these things exist," says Jim Taylor.

There are fifty known family cemeteries around Warner Robins. The Thomas Sullivan Cemetery is one of the 7 included in the Cemetery Crawl. Some of the head stones date as far back as the 1700's.

One woman found family ties during the tour, "My great great grandmother was a Sullivan." Now she has the chance to learn about her ancestors.

Jim says that's one of the reasons to stop by and listen, "I think it's important to preserve our history. A lot of times history is being written today. Some for obvious reasons, some for not so obvious reasons, but we can't forget where we came from.

Most of the historical family cemeteries around Warner Robins are hidden in the woods, and many people don't know about them. The Cemetery crawl teaches a lesson with the names and stories behind these head stones.

"It allows you to walk through history, and I love history. One thing that we know about history over the years, a lot of people don't know it, or forgot about it, a lot of times it's being rewritten for whatever reason, whatever agenda. But if you don't know your history, you'll repeat those same mistakes," says Jim Taylor.

Going back in time, learning the history behind your home.

