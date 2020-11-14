Warner Robins takes part in statewide Georgia Waterway Cleanup

The community came together as part of a statewide event that had over 20,000 volunteers.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Over 20,000 volunteers cleaned up the Georgia's rivers and streams on Saturday, including people in Warner Robins.

The community came together to clean up Wellston Trail and Corder Road.

It's all part of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division statewide campaign to clean and preserve over 70,000 miles of Georgia's rivers and streams.

Manager of Keep Warner Robins Beautiful Tiffany Bowen says she is thankful for the volunteers who came out.

"Pretty amazing feeling that people are still willing to get out and help their community and get out and do things when the rest of the word seems like they're still shut down. So, for people to be willing to come out and work together for this cause is pretty exciting," she said.