Warner Robins taking community input on Parks and Recreation

Some community members would like to see more indoor options and more pickleball courts.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins wants more ideas from the community on Parks and Recreation.

They have voted to bring a Parks and Rec Advisory Board to discuss events and opportunities they would like to see.

Jarred Reneau the Warner Robins Parks and Recreation Director says in the in the last 8 years the city has put about $35 million into parks and recreation. This has brought along bringing projects the pickleball courts at Ted Wright Park.

Alana Kelley is a newbie to swinging the paddle.

"We had a free day, and this is something new I've picked up so I dragged him out to play," Kelley said, referring to her boyfriend.

Reneau says the city has 12 pickleball courts, but Kelley often spends time at the most popular one, Ted Wright Park.

"They're really nice," Kelley said. "They're usually busy in the evening but there is always one open.:

When she's not at Ted Wright, she's walking another trail.

"Usually a couple nights a week, but usually we come to this park," she says.

The city has 23 parks, and 17 have amenities. Of those city parks, 13 of them have playgrounds, eight have pavilions, and two have splash pads. Several have sports courts and fields.

"Something indoor would be nice or volleyball or like a walking track," Kelley adds.

Reneau says more gyms would be a benefit, but the North Houston Sports Complex has done very well. He says that the facility brings in many adults in the morning and lots of young adults at night.

He says it was very busy during the summer, and has proven to be an economic boost because they hold a lot of events for the southeast region.

"A lot of people don't know that we offer ceramics, so that is growing. We are now starting new arts and crafts classes for little kids. We also do weekly royal boot camps," Reneau said. "We also do aerobics hip-hop aerobics."

Apart from another gym, he says the city could use more pickleball courts, because they're always so packed.

"I definitely think there a need for that," Reneau said. "Obviously being right here at Ted Wright Park, there's the splash pad, so I can see where we would need more of these around town."

This year the city also launched its Mayors Health Initiative. They held events to get folks in the city out exercising. Reneau says it helped boost community fitness.

The city is looking for nine board members for their Parks and Rec Advisory Board to serve three-year terms. Once meetings begin, anyone from the community is welcome to attend and share input.