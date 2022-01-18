x
Warner Robins teen accidentally shot in the chest

The teen is expected to survive the shooting.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 15-year-old is recovering after being accidentally shot Monday night. According to a news release, it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 200-block of Northlake Drive.

It says officers were sent to the address for a call of a person shot. When they got to the scene, they found the 15-year-old victim had been shot in the chest by another child.

The teen was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and is expected to recover.

Investigators say the shooting happened at the victim’s home and there were several people there at the time it happened.

Anyone with information can call Det. Tyler Del Giorno at 478-302-5380.

