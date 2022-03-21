Warner Robins teen charged after brother shot in stomach

Witnesses told officers the victim and his friends got together to smoke marijuana when the shooting happened.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins teen is charged after shooting his 13-year-old brother in the stomach Sunday morning. According to a news release, it happened around 11 a.m.

It says officers were sent to the Lake Vista Apartments for a person shot and when they got to the scene, they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Witnesses told deputies the victim and his friends gathered to smoke marijuana when the 13-year-old’s brother shot him in the stomach while handling a pistol.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct. The 13-year-old is listed in stable condition.

The release from Warner Robins Police says, ‘Please know, guns are not toys and should never be “played with.’”

Anyone with information can call Det. John Richards at 478-302-5380.