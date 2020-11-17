x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Warner Robins teen killed in apartment complex shooting

Police say the shooting happened at the Cedar Pointe Apartments on Ignico Drive
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Developing Story image

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after an 18-year-old boy was shot to death Monday night.

According to a news release, it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Pointe Apartments on Ignico Drive.

It says officers were sent to Houston Healthcare after being called about a man with a gunshot wound.

They were told a vehicle pulled into the ambulance bay with a victim. The people inside the car left the victim with EMTs and then drove away.

The car was later found in the area of Johns Road and officers found people who were with the victim for questioning.

The shooting victim, 18-year-old Jamaal Smith, later died.

Police Chief John Wagner says this is the city's second homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information in the case can call Det. Trent VanLannen at 478-302-5380.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Warner Robins council approves hazard pay bonuses for all city employees

2020 Warner Robins Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic