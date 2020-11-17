Warner Robins teen killed in apartment complex shooting

Police say the shooting happened at the Cedar Pointe Apartments on Ignico Drive

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after an 18-year-old boy was shot to death Monday night.

According to a news release, it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Pointe Apartments on Ignico Drive.

It says officers were sent to Houston Healthcare after being called about a man with a gunshot wound.

They were told a vehicle pulled into the ambulance bay with a victim. The people inside the car left the victim with EMTs and then drove away.

The car was later found in the area of Johns Road and officers found people who were with the victim for questioning.

The shooting victim, 18-year-old Jamaal Smith, later died.

Police Chief John Wagner says this is the city's second homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information in the case can call Det. Trent VanLannen at 478-302-5380.