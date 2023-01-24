'Representing not only this gym, but the entire region': Warner Robins teen to compete in national boxing tournament

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 16-year-old boxer from Warner Robins is getting ready to represent the southeast as she goes for a national title.



Boxing is a sport of mental and physical dedication.



"We start off, we run like 2 miles down the road and back and we come back and jump rope and do ladder drills, and lots of times, we'll do stairs, like sprinting up and down stairs," Addie Gunter explained.



It wasn't something Addie Gunter planned to stick with.



"It was really because my older sister wanted to do it and I was like, I'd just tag along, and I stuck with it ever since, so that's how I got into it," she said.



Two years and a lot of training and passion later, Addie is headed to represent Region 3 at the Silver Gloves national tournament in Missouri.



"There's a lot of nerves with it, obviously, but I think once I get in the ring and the bells go off, usually all my nerves go away and it’s just, I can put down everything I've been working towards, and I really just realize my goal with it,” she explained.