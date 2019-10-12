WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 17-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday after being shot in the stomach.

According to a news release, Warner Robins officers were sent to Andy’s Food Mart on N. Houston Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for an aggravated assault call.

Shortly after the call, a 17-year-old boy arrived at the Houston Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was then taken to the Medical Center in Macon, where his condition is unknown.

Detectives are still interviewing people, but they say the suspects in the shooting drove off in a dark blue vehicle.

They also say the incident was not related to the store, it is believed that the people involved were meeting in a parking lot for a drug deal.

Anyone with additional information can call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380

