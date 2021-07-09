'We want to repair those trip hazards': Warner Robins to fix cracks, lifts on sidewalks

City Public Works Director Craig Clifton says during the pandemic his department wasn't able to focus on sidewalks, now there's a great need to fix them up. The project is a part of a Warner Robins Beautification Project. “Well the need for sidewalk repairs is always there. When you're dealing with a lot of the areas within Warner Robins, most of the older infrastructures that we deal with, usually comes to the circumstances where you have minor trip hazards. And such so we want to repair those trip hazards for the citizens and for people,” said Clifton. The company, Georgia Safe Sidewalks, will fix about 300 cracks and lifts. Some areas include Watson Boulevard, Moody Road and South Davis Drive.

On Tuesday, Jessica Bishop and her sister worked out at Ted Wright Park.



“We've been trying to get more active, and we have noticed there are some hiccups and sort of things with sidewalks and the cracks, or how they just end abruptly,” said Bishop.



She says she's concerned for everyone walking but especially children who like to be outside.



“I mean a lot of kids like to play with their skateboards and stuff on the sidewalk with cracks and holes and all that, you're going to end up with a hurt child too,” said Bishop.



Clifton says they've centered plans around places with a higher population and active areas like schools and grocery stores.



He says the company will shave down trip hazards -- some as high as two inches.



“Of course we always get calls from citizens, and that's primarily what we lean on when we're dealing with sidewalk issues such as that,” said Clifton.



Clifton says the plan is to start the work in October.