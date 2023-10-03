Warner Robins to pay $50,000 in a lawsuit over a rejected low-income housing project

City council approved the settlement Tuesday. Developers accused the city of rejecting the project due to racial bias. A judge found there was no evidence of that.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city officials say they plan to pay $50,000 to settle a lawsuit over a controversial housing project.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the city council voted Tuesday to approve the settlement. Federal court records online say both sides told the federal judge that they've reached a deal and plan to dismiss the case.

“We found it worthy of deciding to settle. We settled out for $50,000 which will be paid for our insurance provider," Patrick said.

Woda Cooper Development and three other companies sued the city four years ago, claiming city officials rejected a 90-unit low-income project at Perkins Field due to racial bias.

But a judge said there's no evidence of that, and he'd already dismissed most of the case.

Despite the movement in the case looking favorable to the city, Patrick said that the expense of a lawsuit – along with the added risk – made settling feel like the right thing to do.

"With the $50,000 we were able to make a $15 million lawsuit go away, so we were very excited about that," Patrick.

Patrick says coming into the mayoral position, her goal was to make the lawsuits go away, in the best way for the city and its tax payers.

“We still have a big one to settle, we won with the courts with that as well," she said. "We are now waiting to see what the appellate court says on the appeal that’s in place. Prayerfully, we will have another great announcement that the two major lawsuits that were in place before took office have been resolved.”

We contacted Macon lawyer Robert Shoemaker who is listed as one of the attorneys for those companies. He has not responded.

Patrick says the city does see the need for more affordable housing.

She says she recently talked to generals and commanders on the base who have expressed the need of affordable housing and workforce housing for their base members.