WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Investigators in Warner Robins have arrested two more men in connection with the armed robbery of someone at a Motel 6.

They were identified as 19-year-old Joshua McCollum and 22-year-old Riley Hamm.

McCollum is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Hamm is charged with party to the crime of armed robbery.

WRPD

Those charges stem from an incident that happened Monday at the Motel 6 at 1440 Watson Boulevard.

Officers were called to a room there around 5:30 p.m. for someone pointing a pistol. When they arrived, they spoke to the victim, witnesses, and watched surveillance footage.

An unknown amount of prescription medications was taken from the victim in the robbery.

Deputies found the suspects at a residence on Oakview Square. On Tuesday, one of the three was identified as 21-year-old Michael Maddox.

Warner Robins Police Department

He’s charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax with intent, possession of Oxycodone with intent, and possession of drugs not in the original container.

Anyone with more information can call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380.

