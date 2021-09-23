Warner Robins ties all-time lowest unemployment rate

The city's unemployment rate in August was 2.9% -- matching a previous record for the lowest it's ever been.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins tied its all-time lowest unemployment rate in Aug. 2021, according to the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL).

They say it was 2.9% last month, compared to a year ago when it was at 5.3%.

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers…

The labor force decreased by 197 in August and ended the month at 88,433. The city also ended the month with a slight decrease in employed residents.

So what does that mean?

"Although we are seeing fewer unemployed individuals now than before the pandemic started, we are also still seeing a decreased total number of people in the workforce when compared to numbers recorded prior to the pandemic,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This will continue to cause a hiring crunch until we can attract more people back to the workforce to fill the record number of job openings.”

Compared to last August, unemployment claims in the International City were down by 52%.