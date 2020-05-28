MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from late April about problems people were having with getting their unemployment benefits.

Warner Robins reached a record unemployment rate in April due to COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

A release from the department said the unemployment rate in the city went up by 6% from March to April, reaching an all-time high of 10.2%.

A year ago, the rate was 3.2% in Warner Robins.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Georgia is working to lower the rate.

“Although we are seeing all-time high unemployment rates across a majority of the state, we are continuing to work with employers on effective strategies to get Georgians back to work in both a safe and economically efficient way," Butler said in the release.

The department said the number of unemployment claims in Warner Robins went up by 296% in April, and the city ended the month with 7,700 less jobs from March.

In Macon, the unemployment rate went up about 6% from March to April, the department said. The rate is now at 10.7%, but it is not a record.

You can visit dol.georgia.gov or employgeorgia.com to learn more about career opportunities in Macon or Warner Robins.

