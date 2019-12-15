WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For 30 families, Christmas came a little early this year.

Warner Robins veterinarian Vernard Hodges sponsored a shopping spree at Kohl's Saturday morning.

Raeshaune Evans brought her two daughters, Raelin and Tamia, to the 13th annual event.

"Parents may be worrying about what they can and can't get. I was one of those parents, but I was glad that I was able to get my kids what they need," Evans said.



Dr. Hodges gave 30 children $250 each to buy clothes, shoes and toys.

"He's a blessing. I want to thank him. He made our Christmas easier," Evans said.

Hodges said he loves being Santa Claus, and because he has been blessed in his life, he just wants to spread the love.

"What better time than to give love at Christmas. We kind of started pretty small with maybe a few kids then we kind of worked up to a few families and now we're able to help about 30 families," Hodges said.



He said the 'It Takes a Village' foundation works with DFCS to find families that need a little extra help during the holiday season.



"They come up and they hug me and say thank you and one young lady she came up to me and she started crying in my arms. She was like, 'My kids wouldn't have Christmas if it weren't for you'," Hodges said.

Evans said she can't thank Hodges enough.

"I want to thank him from the bottom of my heart because it was a blessing to do that for me and my kids, so he's a blessing in disguise," Evans said.

Hodges' new show 'Critter Fixers' premieres on National Geographic Feb. 23.

The show will take viewers along as Hodges and his business partner Dr. Terrance Ferguson treat critters at their hospital and in the field.

