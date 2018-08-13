On Steve Durham's Instagram page, you'll find a lot of photos, but not many of him.

Instead, the military veteran loves to post about his fellow service members.

"I was in back in the Vietnam era and they hated us back then," he says. "So I got to thinking that I need to honor and give the respect that the military deserves."

Durham served six years as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, but says he was often made to feel ashamed of his service. He says it's a feeling he doesn't want any other veterans to experience.

On the few days a week that he works at his son's furniture store on Watson Boulevard, Durham makes a point to talk with customers, not about recliners or end tables, but about their military service.

"If I can identify them as military, I'm going to honor the military as much as I can," he said.

He snaps a quick photo of them, then posts it to Instagram with a description of their service and a message thanking them for their sacrifices.

"I've just learned so much about the Air Force and all the branches by doing this," he says. "People really look forward on my Facebook page and Instagram to getting these posts."

So far, more than 100 people follow Durham on Instagram, but for him, it's not about the likes or shares on social media.

"I just know they are working for our protection, and I just want to let them know that I appreciate it," he says.

Many of his new friends seem to appreciate him, too. Durham has an impressive collection of military challenge coins, given to him by people of all ranks and branches.

He received his first coin from Retired Army Sergeant Major Reggie Thompson, who continues to keep in touch with Durham.

"I think for him being able to honor people in a way that he wasn't honored when he came back is outstanding," says Thompson.

Thompson works at the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource, or VECTR, Center.

He says so many of the veterans he works really appreciate when people take the time to ask about their service.

Durham's son and daughter say their father has really opened up about his own experiences in the military as well since starting his social media project.

