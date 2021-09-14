Warner Robins veterans shelter gets boost from Lowe's

The facility houses homeless female veterans for up to 120 days.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Out of more than 2,000 nationwide submissions, Genesis Joy House in Warner Robins was recently selected as one of 100 impact projects by Lowe's.

The facility houses homeless female veterans for up to 120 days.

Tuesday, Central Georgia-area Lowe's associates helped with painting, cleaning, and construction.

The campus provides career training, mental health counseling, life skills classes, and education programs to put women back on their feet.

Mandy Hazelton is a retired veteran who serves on the Genesis board, and she says the support from Lowe's is helping to push ahead their mission.

"Getting the word out there, letting people know that, 'Hey, we're here and we're ready to receive you and we're ready to have you come on into Genesis so that we can get you what you need so that you can progress in life," Hazelton said.