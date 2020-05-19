WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins mayor and council discussed plans about bringing a visitor information center to the city. Sabrina Burse spoke to the mayor about how it could help the town continue to boom.

Mayor Randy Toms said plans for the center will move forward and called it instrumental for tourism during a meeting Monday night.

"This is going to help our hotels in the Warner Robins area that have really gone through a hard time during this COVID-19 situation," said Toms.

He said it will be located near the Buc-ee's and sit off of I-75. He added that the center will include a Vietnam veterans memorial.

"We want to give them a place where we can say, 'Thank you, thank you and welcome home.' This will be a unique one of a kind memorial with the names on the walls from people literally from all over the state," said Toms.

The mayor said the city has about $1.6 million from the hotel-motel tax to spend on the project. The center will not only book hotels but will provide information about attractions like Rigby's Entertainment Complex and the Museum of Aviation.

Toms said the information center across from the Robins Air Force Base will remain open and said both centers will benefit the city.

"We're really in a good position to make this a reality," said Toms.

Director of the Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau Marsha Buzzell also shared excitement about the project that she says was approved in a SPLOST vote in 2012.

Mayor Toms said he expects construction for the visitor information center to start between early and mid-2021.

