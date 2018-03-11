Warner Robins volunteers waded into Bay Gall Creek to take part in a statewide campaign to clean and preserve over 70,000 miles of Georgia rivers and streams.

For two hours on Saturday, people came together to beautify their community.

Rivers Alive is a litter prevention project to keep trash out of our waterways.

Volunteer, Cheryl Taylor says she's been doing this for five years and what they've found along the way is unacceptable.

"We have found the most amazing things we've found our first year an entire fire mans outfit, a suitcase full of clothes, tires, bicycles I mean all kinds," she said.

"I don't think we've found anything big this year yet but it's amazing what people throw away or what ends up in our waterways."

If you would like to volunteer next year, you can call 478-929-7258.

