Warner Robins voters hit the polls to elect a new mayor

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s another big day at the polls in Warner Robins. Voters are deciding who will be the next mayor of the International City in a runoff election.

On the ballot is incumbent mayor Randy Toms, who is seeking a third term, and challenger LaRhonda Patrick, who currently works as the city attorney for Fort Valley.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. During the election earlier this month, the final tally showed only 93 votes separating Toms from Patrick.

Up until today, 13WMAZ has asked each candidate about issues they plan to tackle if elected mayor.

If you’ve lived in Warner Robins long enough, you’ve heard discussions of development ranging from a fully developed downtown to affordable housing being added near City Hall.

Toms and Patrick have different visions when it comes to developing the city into what they believe it could be.

Toms says he’d like to see an expansion of Perkins Field and retail, while Patrick says a part of her development plans include housing.

Another hot button issue? Crime. In an ad for Toms’ campaign, he uses a clip from a forum where he says Patrick wants to defund the police. She says that is not true.

Before you hit the polls, here are three things you need to know…