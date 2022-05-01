Warner Robins weather radar down 2 weeks for upgrade

The radar will undergo crucial maintenance to improve its longevity. This will make storm tracking a little more tricky for our meteorologists.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins radar will be down for about two weeks for an upgrade starting Wednesday.

That's according to news from the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

The radar was designed to last 25 years and has gone past that.

NWS Atlanta says the upgrade is necessary to keep it running for another 20-plus years.

What this means for us is that our weather team will now need to rely on radars from the surrounding area such as the Atlanta and Dothan, Alabama radars.

Relying on radars farther from our counties in the viewing area does come with some obstacles.

When a radar beam is sent out, it does not always hit the storm in its center.

In fact, the further away the radar site is from the desired target, the higher up in the storm you are seeing. This can make it difficult to determine things such as rotation near the surface in storms.

The tilt of radar beam is due to the curve of the Earth and the type of atmosphere we are in. The beam doesn't follow the curve of the Earth allowing for that scan higher up. In more turbulent and unstable air, the radar beam also is tilted higher, we call this subrefraction.

Both of these things, add to the difficulty of tracking storms.

The National Weather Service originally scheduled the maintenance several days ago, but postponed it due to the severe threat across the area.