Warner Robins wins Best Play at GHSA Regional Competition for fifth consecutive year

The cast will now compete at the state level and you can catch their award-winning production of Matilda: The Musical later this month

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Warner Robins High School is home to the reigning GHSA 5A football state champs, and their arts department is also home to an award-winning theatre program.

They took home the regional title for their production of Matilda: The Musical over the weekend. It’s the school’s fifth straight year of taking the regional championship.

This year they also took home All-Star Cast (Drew James -- daughter of 13WMAZ's Marvin James), Best Actor (Christian Carter) and Best Supporting Actor (Ashton Harden).

The cast will go on to compete in the state theatre competition at Northside High on Saturday, Feb. 13.

If you want to see what all the hype is about, there are five more performances of the musical planned later this month.

They’ll be Feb. 18, 19, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 21. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door, or here starting this Friday.

Social distancing and masks are required in the theatre.

-----

The Veterans Warhawks also took home 2nd place in the region for their performance of Bartram and Hill’s The Theory of Relativity, the Musical.

In addition to second place, they also took home All-Star Cast (Katie Beasley, Macie Haynes, and Josh Holovach) and Best Actress (Isabella Green).

If you're interested in seeing that production, there are three performances scheduled on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 6 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 pm.