Tina Phillips will be in her driveway dressed as Maleficent with candy to give away.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 56-year-old woman in Warner Robins is battling Stage IV cervical cancer. Tina Phillips' life changed in June 2019 when she was diagnosed. Through chemotherapy, radiation and hair loss, she says there's one thing that keeps her going.

"Being around my family is really nice. They hold me up -- you know, push me when I need push, make me get up when I don't want to get up, so they've just been a real inspiration," she said.

This Halloween season, she wants to put a smile on everyone's faces. She'll be in her driveway dressed as the Disney character Maleficent, with tons of candy to give away.

"It's all about the kids. It's the one time a year when they get to be something they're not., and with everything that's going on, we just need to be happy," said Phillips.

So as kids run around in their costumes Saturday, all of that means the world to her.

"I just can't wait to see all you kids. Just have fun and come and see me!" she said.