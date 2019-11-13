MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman is in custody on charges of drug possession after she was found asleep in a car at a Macon gas station.

According to a news release, deputies were patrolling the area of Chambers Road on Nov. 7 when they found a woman asleep behind the steering wheel of a car at the Circle K.

While deputies were talking to the woman, identified as 37-year-old Cassandra Palmer, of Warner Robins, they found she had warrants out for her arrest in Peach County.

The release says they found several bars of Xanax, a bag of meth and two small bags of heroin while they were arresting her.

She was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with possession of a schedule IV substance and two counts of possession of a schedule II substance.

She is being held on a $28,250 bond.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Analyst gives Navicent Baldwin a 'D' grade for patient safety

Tissue paper plant opens in south Macon, to bring 350 jobs

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATEDClick here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.