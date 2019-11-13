MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman is in custody on charges of drug possession after she was found asleep in a car at a Macon gas station.

According to a news release, deputies were patrolling the area of Chambers Road on Nov. 7 when they found a woman asleep behind the steering wheel of a car at the Circle K.

While deputies were talking to the woman, identified as 37-year-old Cassandra Palmer, of Warner Robins, they found she had warrants out for her arrest in Peach County.

The release says they found several bars of Xanax, a bag of meth and two small bags of heroin while they were arresting her.

She was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with possession of a schedule IV substance and two counts of possession of a schedule II substance.

She is being held on a $28,250 bond.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

