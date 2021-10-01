Warner Robins woman dies in house fire, early investigation suggests arson

The 57-year-old woman has not been identified.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins fire department worked to put out a fire early Sunday morning. After the fire was put out, a woman was found dead inside.

According to a Facebook post by the Warner Robins Police Department, police and fire crews responded to a fire around 1 a.m.

A 57-year-old woman was found dead at the home located at 343 Clairmont Drive. Preliminary investigation suggests arson, according to the post.

An autopsy is being conducted and the fire is still under investigation.

A person of interest is in contact with the agencies, according to the police department.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Trent VanLannen at (478) 302-5380.