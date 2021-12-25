Warner Robins woman spreads Christmas cheer with care package giveaway

Dozens lined up to receive a free meal and care package this Christmas.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's the season of giving in Warner Robins.

Instead of staying at home with family, Latrinka Barnes and her friends prepared 200 care packages filled with clothes and hygiene products including soap and toothpaste.

On Christmas, folks could pick up the care packages along with a free meal. The giveaway ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Family Dollar and Giant Foods on North Davis Drive.

Barnes spoke to 13WMAZ about why she decided to organize the event.

"It doesn't take a whole lot. A lot of times, we think that one person can't do, but a lot of us coming together for that same effort can. So all it takes is an idea so let's do it," she said.