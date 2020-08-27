Ashley Brennan says she has called over and over again to ask about her claim, but no one will answer. Now, she and her fiance have nowhere to go.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but some people here in Central Georgia are still waiting on answers.

The Georgia Department of Labor says every week unemployment claims are dropping, but people like Ashley Brennan have spent months wondering when and if they will receive any money.

Brennan and her fiance both lost their jobs at Cherry Street Ink back in March.

"They can't afford to pay me anymore because of the COVID thing until they are able to open back up normally," says Brennan.

Shortly after, they filed for unemployment and five months later, Brennan still doesn't have a job.

She says when she filed her claim, she received a confirmation email, but since then, it's been quiet.

"I haven't heard anything from them. I've been calling and calling and calling. I mean, there was one time where I left 30 voicemails in a row. Like I just called and called and no one ever answered."

Brennan says she's called both the state office and the local career center in Houston County.

She says she's heard the same message more times than she can count.

"We are currently assisting another customer. If you would please leave your name, telephone number and a brief message, we will return your call as soon as possible. Thanks," says a voice when you call the Houston County Department of Labor Career Center.

Brennan says she is worried about what happens next.

"Our savings are completely gone. We're, like, kinda terrified, honestly," she says. "Trying to figure out honestly how we're gonna eat, and that's the scariest thing."

After applying for new jobs with no luck, they can't afford their apartment.

To move somewhere new, most places require proof of income, which neither of them currently have.

"I'm sure they are very busy and very stressed, but there's people losing their homes."

She says they just want answers.

"I've never been at the lowest point and it would be nice for them to give me some kind of reassurance and some bit of hope."

We asked the Department of Labor what people should do if they are trying to get in touch with someone to get information on their claims.

Kersha Cartwright, spokesperson with the Department, referred us to a news conference that took place Thursday afternoon.

We submitted the question, but it was not answered.