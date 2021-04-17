Warner Robins woman who received gift cards from around the world uses cards to buy personal care bags for homeless people

"Love is more important than anything else, love is more important than hate, love is the best thing," business owner Gigi Tebbe said.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins nonprofit called the Lending Hand is helping a woman help others after an out pouring of support from around the world.

After the shooting at an Atlanta spa left several Asians fatally wounded, the daughter of Gigi Tebbe, Asian-American owner of Sushi Thai, began to worry about her mother.

Tebbe's daughter, a graphic designer in Seattle, has heard the stories from her mom of unruly customers that curse and leave bad reviews, all because of Sushi Thai's mask policy. So, she posted those stories on social media.

Her followers and people began to buy gifts cards, but the people who made the purchases don't live here in Middle Georgia, so the owner came up with a different plan, she decided to help the homeless through Lending Hand.

The certificates went towards buying personal care bags for more than 60 homeless individuals.

"These people who are hungry right now, my goodness. I will be the happiest person to be able to feed them. I've been looking around for a long time, you know, love is more important than anything else, love is more important than hate, love is the best thing," Tebbe said