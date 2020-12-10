Warner Robins woman wins $50K Google for Startups Black Founders Fund award

Chasity Wright from Warner Robins is among those winners.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Goodie Nation partnered with Google For Startups to distribute $5 million worth of cash awards to Black led startups in the U.S.

A total of 76 business founders received awards and Chasity Wright from Warner Robins is among those winners.

Wright is the founder of Infiltron Software Suite, which is a cybersecurity system.

She says it caught her by surprise when she found out she was selected to receive an award from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.

"That was an amazing day. I ran around the house because it was just great news, you know, unexpected, and just a blessing that kind of fell out of the sky," Wright said.

Wright was awarded $50,000 through the fund. She plans to use the money to continue to grow her business.

"We're going to continue development with our funding. We just completed a competition with the Air Force Research Laboratory around cyber," she said.

Wright is an Air Force veteran, and she has other military people in her family. She says this led her to start Infiltron.