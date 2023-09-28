'Nothing like driving the big trucks': Warner Robins workers trained to drive trucks

Since the start of the year, they have graduated two drivers and have three more in training.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The city of Warner Robins is offering free CDL training to employees through its Public Works program.

They have provided the program since the start of the year as a way to advance employee careers and fill hiring needs.

Public Works is looking to fill nine positions that need CDL certifications to help perform city maintenance. That's the license you need to drive a commercial vehicle.

With just over a year on the job, Nathan Snyder says he's always looking for areas to improve.

"I know there was the need for the drivers, so I went ahead and talked to my immediate supervisor he told me and I joined it," Snyder said.

He's the second graduate of the city's program. Snyder says the skills make him feel valuable.

"If I'm needed to drive a truck or if the skills needed for operating a larger vehicle is needed I'm available," he said.

He says he also loves hitting the road, sitting high in a grappler truck or dump truck.

"There's nothing like driving the big trucks," he said.

Snyder says the incentive for growth will keep him loyal to his job.

"I don't go to a job just to sit stagnant, so when you have a team, that their whole goal is let's get you trained up so you can move up to me that's important," Snyder said.

The program's first grad Nathaniel Moore still agrees.

"It's been great," Moore said

He says it gave him a jump on his career growth.

"I'm used to using a weed eater or a lawn mower," Moore said. "But now I can operate a grappler, a dump truck, and that is great."

Plus, he says it's added pay. The department has three more people in training now. They want more people to come to fuel up their department.

"We want people to come in that want to do it, and have the drive to learn it if they don't already have those skills," Snyder said.

The program is run through the public works department but is open to all city employees. Public Works director Craig Clifton says they've gotten interest from the city utilities department.