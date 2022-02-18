Warner Robins working on Vietnam memorial, proposing veterans committee

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the goal is to purchase the land by the end of this year.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins could soon spend over $400,000 to buy land and complete a Vietnam veterans memorial.

We went to the International City to see what may be happening, and when it might happen.

Right now, the city is working on purchasing land for the Vietnam veterans memorial somewhere near Buc-ee's off of Russell Parkway.

The project's been in the works for nearly a decade, but it's back. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says it's one of her top priorities.

Patrick said, "I am the granddaughter of two Vietnam veterans; and throughout my campaign, I have mentioned this memorial."

At Tuesday's city council meeting, Patrick says she plans to propose a few new committees, including a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Committee.

Patrick said, "Our Vietnam Veterans who live here in our area, they are the ones who have been advocating for this since 2013, and I want to make sure they don't feel like they're on the outside."

It's up to council to approve.

Councilman Kevin Lashley said, "My goal is to have shovels in the ground as fast as possible. The veterans who fought in that war are disappearing more and more every day. I would like to see the majority, and the group that has been so adamant in getting this project started, I would like to see them there with us so that they know this project is finally getting done."

If they do, Lashley, a Vietnam Veterans Association representative, three city department heads, and the mayor would work to bring the memorial to the city.

"The lack of appreciation they were shown during that timeframe, it's incumbent upon myself, and I think, many people in my generation and younger, to try and lift these people up and try and show the heroic effort they put in that," Lashley said.

Patrick said, "They fought in this very difficult war and they came back to American soil, and now it is time for us to honor them here in Warner Robins. Every year, we are losing some more Vietnam veterans, so that's why it's important that we do it now and that we break ground as soon as possible, especially since the funds already exist."

Mayor Patrick says the goal is to purchase the land by the end of this year. The funding will come out of SPLOST funds.

If council approves the committee, Patrick would appoint members in March. Patrick also hopes to build a city visitors center next to the memorial.