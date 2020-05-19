WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People across Central Georgia are always willing to help out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers with the Life More Abundant International Worship Center are using their monthly mobile food pantry to make sure fellow Central Georgians don't go home hungry.

The center holds the food giveaway on the third Tuesday of every month. Tuesday morning, over 14,000 pounds of food were distributed.

Worship center pastor Rosalynn Crymes says she's seen increasingly larger crowds come to the food drive in the last few months.

"Our community needs it. There are people in need," says Crymes. "There are a lot of people who make too much to get assistance and too little not to need it."

Crymes works with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to put on the drive each month. Today they sent over 200 people home with food.

"[Volunteers] are persistent with being out there in that sun and making sure that there's food on tables," says Crymes. "We're worn out by the time we're finished but it is such a rewarding opportunity I can't even put the words with it."

In addition to the mobile food pantry, Crymes says the worship center will begin distributing breakfast and lunch to students who are now out of school.

After Memorial Day, meals will be given out every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The mobile food pantry begins at 11 a.m. every third Tuesday at the worship center.

You can find Life More Abundant International Worship Center at 100 North Houston Road in Warner Robins.

