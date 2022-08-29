35 years later, Warner Robins police need help with unsolved homicide

On March 3, 1987, a family member found Evelyn Springer injured in her home. She died after 6 months in a coma.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For more than three decades, the Warner Robins Police Department has worked to solve a homicide case from the late 1980s.

Now, they're offering $8,000 to anyone who can help figure out who left a woman for dead in her own home.

In 1987, Warner Robins police went to Crawford Street.

After they arrived, they went inside of a home where they found an injured woman.

The scene happened in a quiet neighborhood tucked behind the old Lindsey Elementary School.

"It was horrible that this would've happened in this little neighborhood, way back then. I have no idea what could've happened or who did that. It was horrible, just to hear about it," Barbara Taylor said.

Taylor remembers March 3, 1987.

She says that's the day someone killed her neighbor, Evelyn Springer.

"I didn't see anything. It happened in the evening," Taylor said.

At 7:04 p.m., the Warner Robins Police Department received a call about a "person down."

A family member found Springer unconscious with a head injury.

"She was probably hit with some sort of object. Her granddaughter found her," Clark said.

Warner Robins Police Sergeant Justin Clark says Springer stayed in a coma for more than six months, until she died in September of 1987, but her homicide remains unsolved.

She was 59.

"She was a great lady. Yeah. I grew up with her kids. She was a great bowler. She got a lot of awards," Taylor said.

Clark says in older cases like Springer's, they don't have access to every detail because it wasn't logged, so they need your help.

"Any case, whether it's four years old or 40 years old, it's still a homicide, someone died. You still want to get justice for the person who was the victim, but you also want to bring some kind of closure for the family, so, truly, this case is just as important as, let's say, one that happened last week," Clark said.

"I hope something will happen, that it does get solved, because it needs to, for her sake," Taylor said.

Clark says at the time, Springer lived alone.

She was a widow and retired.

Clark says the they have not determined a motive in her case.

Anyone with information can contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.