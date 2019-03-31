WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating after an 84-year-old man was killed in a house fire Sunday morning.

Chief John Wagner says they were called out to the fire on the 100-block of Hazel Drive around 8 a.m.

Wager says as far as they know, he lived alone at the home and was the only person inside at the time of the fire.

He says they know the fire started in the front of the house, but they're still working in conjunction with the fire department to figure out the actual cause.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Wagner says their thoughts and prayers are with the family of the man.