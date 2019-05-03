WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' police chief Brett Evans is leaving and now the city has a new interim chief.

Just before noon, Mayor Randy Toms announced Assistant Chief John Wagner as the new interim chief of the police department.

He also talked about the meeting that led to Chief Brett Evans' retirement.

Toms said that what happened was a bit of a surprise.

He says city leaders had three problems with Evans: police department morale, hiring and retention.

Seeing Warner Robins violent crime rise again in 2018 didn't help, he said.

Toms says he went into the meeting thinking that they'd discuss ways to improve the department, but some council members pressed for Evans to step down.

"I expected to go into that meeting with a discussion of how to get involved with a council member. Mr. Thomas and myself [wanted] to get more directly involved with Chief Evan and the department on how to solve those issues and it took a different turn," said Toms.

Now, Mayor Toms didn't say that the chief job's is John Wagner's to keep, but said he expects him to excel as interim chief and they're not currently planning to start a search.

