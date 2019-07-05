WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Alternative rock band Better Than Ezra is set to take the stage at this year’s Warner Robins Independence Day concert.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms made the announcement live on 13WMAZ Tuesday.

He also said that Rebecca Howell, of Cochran, will be the opening act for this year's show.

Howell was on NBC's the Voice in Season 16. She first appeared in an episode on March 5 and she auditioned with Southern Gothic's, 'The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.' She chose to be on Kelly Clarkson's team and was later eliminated at the end of April, placing within the top 24.

The concert will take place on Wednesday, July 3, at the McConnell-Talbert Stadium parking lot.

ABOUT THE BAND

According to CBS News, the band formed in 1988 when all four members were students at LSU and later reformed as a trio in 1990 following the death of its lead guitarist.

The band released its first nationally distributed album ‘Deluxe’ in 1993, which received major label attention and was rereleased in 1995 by Elektra Records. It contained the band’s most well-known hit, ‘Good’ that topped the alternative music chart and pushed the album to platinum status.

The band underwent several more lineup changes and album releases until getting dropped by their label in 1999.

Their last album, ‘All Together Now’ was released in 2014 and their latest single ‘Grateful’ was released in 2018.

The band most recently made an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in April and continues to tour festivals and fairs around the United States.

