WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city leaders say the human population isn't the only thing booming in Houston County. Sabrina Burse looked into possible changes to better support the animal care needs of the county.

Wendy Chaplin fosters animals from places like Warner Robins Animal Control until she can find them a permanent home.

"It would be great to upgrade this facility and give them the things that they need. The employees need it. The dogs need it. Everybody needs an upgrade, so it's time," said Chaplin.

On Monday night, Warner Robins councilman Kevin Lashley said he wants to update the animal control agreement among Warner Robins, Houston County, and Centerville.

He says the agreement expired in 2013 and animals from those areas are taken to Warner Robins animal control.

"It's time to basically go in, look at that agreement, figure out where we can make changes to suit everything, and build a more practical service," said Lashley.

He wants to increase intake fees, adoptions, and upgrade the building and processes.

Animal Control officer Greg Langston says the number of animals taken into the shelter has gone down over the past 10 years because of education and micro-chipping.

Here's a list of the combined animal intakes for Warner Robins, unincorporated Houston County, and Centerville from the Warner Robins Police Department.

2010 – 3,555

2011 – 3,580

2012 – 3,615

2013 – 3,473

2014 – 2,565

2015 – 2,540

2016 – 2,494

2017 – 2,277

2018 – 2,391

2019 – 2,093

Chaplin says rescue groups take on the responsibility of finding homes for the large amount of animals that are not taken to the shelter.

She says it's reasonable to increase intake fees and make improvements to animal control because the area has grown.

"We upgrade our schools all the time. We can spend the money for that, so why not for animal control?" said Chaplin.

The current intake fee for Warner Robins animals taken to the animal control building is about $25 with an additional $6 boarding fee per night. Animals coming from the county and Centerville have an intake fee of $75 with an additional $6 boarding fee per night after four business days.

Adoptions are roughly $20.

