Warner Robins opens 'Project Synergy' software facility

The software engineering facility will help support Robins Air Force Base.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is continuing to grow with the opening of a new facility. On Monday state, city, and base leaders came together to cut the ribbon for a new software facility in the International City.

"To come here to this new facility is a breath of fresh air," Electronic engineer Lamar Turnbull said.

Turnbull says the new Synergy Center off Park Place Drive is going to make work a little easier. For eight years Turnbull has worked to support the U.S. Air Force.

"We work on software that, essentially, it's an application that sits between the host computer and terminal radio of a B-1 or B-52 bomber platform," Turnbull said.

With the need for software growing at Robins and the base running out of space, that problem was alleviated a bit Monday by opening the R. Wayne Lowe Synergy Innovation complex.

"This is a big day for the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, and the 402nd Software Engineering Group, and our partners who made that possible," U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland said.

The Houston Development Authority is calling this a more than $10 million investment. Additionally, more than 100 employees will work at the facility, and Houston County students will also get the chance to learn more about engineering.

"This certainly helps us to accomplish our mission. We are very excited about the opportunity to keep these very bright children in Houston County," Superintendent of Schools for Houston County Mark Scott said.

On the inside, the building has spacious meeting rooms, offices, software rooms, a break room, and more.