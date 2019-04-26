CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville Police announced Friday that they would be stepping up their enforcement of loitering at the Houston County Galleria.

According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, the decision was made because they want to make sure the mall and Galleria Cinemas are ‘successful.’

Therefore, they will be taking a firmer stance on juvenile loitering.

This means that all children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m. at the mall or movie theater.

MORE FROM HOUSTON COUNTY

RELATED: Fight leads to injury at Centerville Galleria Mall

RELATED: UPDATE | Man killed in Houston County shooting was confronting trespasser

RELATED: Thai ice cream franchise opening Warner Robins location