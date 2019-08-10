WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins could be seeing a lot more food trucks in the near future.

At Monday night's city council meeting, Councilman Tim Thomas introduced a discussion about allowing food trucks on city property.

He said he has been getting calls from businesses and the Warner Robins Recreation Department asking if this is a possibility.

No vote was taken, but Mayor Randy Toms said they are looking at city ordinances from Perry and Bibb County that give food trucks more freedom about where they can park.

Leonard Ashford has been running food trucks since 1999.

Customers have known his truck by many names, but most recently as 'The Foodie King.'

"When the people get the food, it makes them feel good and that smile is worth more than you could ever imagine," Ashford said.

Ashford said he mainly serves at manufacturing plants all over Central Georgia, but likes to park wherever he can.

He said he's excited that might soon mean setting up at parks in Warner Robins.

"That right there expands the business to help take that business from that brick and mortar to on wheels," Ashford said.

That is what some of the Warner Robins City Council hope to do, including Thomas.

"It brings everybody to a central location just like they do it in Perry and in Bibb county and we want to do it in Warner Robins," he said.

He said they have a lot of interest in new parks like The Walk at Sandy Run.



Ashford thinks this will be a good thing for the city and for local businesses.

"That brings more revenue into the city, more business into the city. We all take pride in what we do," he said.

RELATED: 'They are doing things they never thought they could:' Warner Robins police officer teaches motorcycle-riding class

RELATED: 'Everybody's drawn to him like a magnet:' Callaway represents Central Georgia at Tennessee

RELATED: Judge says Warner Robins city council candidate eligible to run

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.