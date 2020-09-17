x
Warner Robins

City of Warner Robins issues boil water advisory

The advisory applies to people in the Beaver Glen Subdivision, Creekside Subdivision, and “The Pond” located at 2407 Moody Road.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents of Warner Robins.

According to a news release from the City of Warner Robins, the advisory was issued Thursday that applies to people in the Beaver Glen Subdivision, Creekside Subdivision, and “The Pond” located at 2407 Moody Road.

The city advises those residents to boil their water for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil and continue to boil their water until told otherwise.

The release says the advisory will be in effect for about 24 hours.

