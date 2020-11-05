WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Monday morning, Warner Robins City Hall opened its doors to the public after closing for COVID-19.

But while the City of Warner Robins and its departments are officially up and running, precautions are still being taken.

Utility payments can be made at the city hall's drive-thru. Additionally, people can enter the building to speak with other agencies if they have made an appointment.

For Mayor Randy Toms, it was important to maintain safe health practices while city operations resumed.

"I don't know if normal is good enough anymore and I think we need to do things better than we did before," says Toms. "A lot of the practices we've been using are better."

Toms also saw the need for community members to be able to pay their bills and communicate with the city.

"This has been a very traumatic time emotionally, physically, and mentally," says Toms. "That's really understandable and we want to make sure we do everything we can to try to alleviate that."

Warner Robins City Hall drive-thru is open Monday through Thursday from 8-4:30 p.m.

To make an appointment with any other Warner Robins government agency, call 478-293-1000.

