'Everybody sticks together': Houston County neighbors help clean up after EF-3 tornado

People in Statham's Landing in Houston County woke up with a lot of work to do.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in the Statham's Landing neighborhood in Houston County woke up with a lot of work to do.

Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service reported all that damage was caused by an EF-3 tornado. We went to Warner Robins to see how people teamed up to clean up.

Several piles of branches and sticks lay alongside Fairways Drive. Family members have been out in the neighborhood since the sun rose to help each other clean up the mess. One home no longer has a roof. Subcontractors tell the family it's a total loss.

These are the sights and sounds of teamwork.

"Everybody sticks together, helps each other. That's all you can do," Jim Walker said.

Trees did not hit Jim Walker's home. His family is safe, so now, he's cleaning up and checking in on neighbors.

"Some shingles and some cosmetic stuff, but you feel blessed," Walker said.

According to Keith Stellman with the National Weather Service, the Statham's Landing subdivision survived a tornado.

"The intensity of the storm varied along the path and we're trying to figure out the path first of all -- it was a tornado," Stellman said.

It's something Andrew Wilson said he's never experienced before.

"It was out of a horror movie -- come out here and everything destroyed, but at the same time, it's kind of amazing," Wilson said. "Everyone, as soon as they all know they're alright and nothing was completely destroyed in their houses, they are all coming out here and making sure everybody is OK."

Just before 11 a.m., the American Red Cross started checking in on people like Julie and Wayne's dad, Felix Derrick.

"This is what we came home to -- the house was destroyed, and all the trees in the yard were broken off and then on top of the house. This what we got," Felix said.

Richard Gore's friends drove in to help him remove a tree out of his front yard. He is still in shock.

"Believe it or not, all of this damage done in a matter of five seconds," Gore said.

Roofers and contractors and friends of families are sticking together to regroup and rebuild.

"We got our family. That's all that matters," Walker said.

Houston County's EMA Director Chris Stoner said there was no one hurt in this storm. It looks like they will be cleaning this up for days.

Authorities say they've shut off all the gas leaks and it's safe for people to return. The storm also damaged several homes near the golf course. Tuesday, police cars and fire trucks went through the neighborhood to check out the damage.