Everything you need to know about the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins plans to go all out for the 40th annual Independence Day Concert. It is also the city's 80th birthday.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says they worked to get a variety of artists for everyone to enjoy for the summer tradition in the International City.

"It's one of the small ways we get to celebrate our freedom for the men and women who serve our country every day," says Patrick.

This year, they expect to bring in 20,000 people to enjoy music, food trucks, and fireworks.

Here is a guide to help you have the most patriotic fun during the event.

When is the concert?

The Warner Robins Independence Day Concert will be held on July 1 in the parking lot of the McConnell-Talbert Stadium. The concert will last from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Who is Performing?

AJ, the DJ, will DJ the event.

This year's headliners are Scott Stapp, the lead singer from the band Creed; Jefferson Starship, a rock group from the 1970s and 1980s; and the Dazz Band, a funk-soul group.

What can I expect?

No tickets are required; the event is family-friendly and open to all.

You can look forward to food trucks and other fun activities. Mayor Patrick says they hope to expand their options.

"One thing we noticed last year was that food truck prices were kind of high. I think the lowest average was about $12 for an entrée. We want to make sure we're hitting people that have big families or don't have a big budget," Patrick said.

After the sun goes down, the concert will be followed by the Robins Financial Union Fireworks Extravaganza.

What can I bring and What can't I bring inside the venue?

Before you enter the venue, you need to know a couple of things about bags and items allowed at the gates.

Prohibited items:

drones

fireworks

glass bottles/containers

alcoholic beverages

rolling or hard-sided coolers

pets (except for service animals)

outside food and open drinks

large umbrellas (beach type)

portable canopies/tents

any type of firearm/weapon (includes pepper spray, gun, knife, taser, etc.)

Allowed items:

lawn chairs

diaper bags

collapsible wagons

small umbrellas

small soft-sided coolers

sealed drinks

baby formula

medicine/insulin, etc.

All people are subject to search, and all items will be searched.

Will there be fireworks?

Like many Fourth of July celebrations, the night will end with a fireworks show by Robins Financial Union.

The Fireworks Extravaganza will be loud and bright; if you have young children or babies, earplugs or headphones are encouraged to protect their ears.

Attendees of the event should be prepared for a safe and fun celebration that the whole family can enjoy.

If you have questions, you can learn more about this event at visitwarnerrobins.org

Food Truck Line Up

This year, you can grab some grub at the celebration from several food trucks around the McConnell-Talbert Stadium parking lot.

You can find the complete list of participants here:

Can I volunteer?

Volunteers are needed for the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration (IDC).

We will have four shifts this year…7a-11a, 11a-3p, 3p-7p, 7p-11p. Volunteers may assist with the following:

• Assist with setting up and tearing down

• Assist with load-in and load-out

• Greet the public as they arrive

• Direct VIPs

• Delivery of meals to first responders

• Event clean-up and general security

• Help stack chairs, take down banners, empty trash, etc.

• Assist where needed by City Staff members

MANDATORY volunteer orientation is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, June 29, 2023 (time TBD), but we might also be adding Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The location and time(s) will be announced soon. All volunteers will receive a shirt for volunteering!

Here are the documents for the Volunteer Packet and Background Check consent form. Print out all forms and send completed copies with a copy of your driver's license to lmoncrief@wrga.gov ; fax to 478-225-2631; turn the application in person or mail the application to: Warner Robins CVB - 99 N. Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins, 31093. Please note that ALL applications require background checks and must be submitted with this packet. All forms are due by June 23, 2023.

For questions or additional information, please call Lera Moncrief at 478-302-5516.

This year, the Independence Day festival has a hashtag you can share your pictures to titled #WarnerRobinsIDC23.

The location will also have Snapchat and Instagram filters to make your photos distinct and pretty!

