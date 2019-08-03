WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Firefighters are currently at the scene of a major fire off Leisure Lake Road in Warner Robins.

According to Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton, 16 of the units at Sandpiper Apartments are on fire, which spans two buildings.

Moulton added the roofs of the buildings are also on fire.

He says there are no reports of injuries or fatalities so far, and that firefighters cleared the building by knocking on every door.

Back in August 2018, a neighboring apartment complex also caught fire after a lightning strike.

