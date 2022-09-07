Houston County Habitat for Humanity finishes, presents home to family

Angela Whitfield and her seven children will be moving into their newly finished, six-bedroom home in two weeks.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In Warner Robins, the Houston County Habitat for Humanity presented another finished home to a family in need, Saturday - the Whitfield family.

More than 200 volunteers helped build their Habitat for Humanity home, and more than 40 people showed up Saturday afternoon to present it to them.

Houston County Habitat for Humanity's Development Director Jim Taylor said a lot of people came out to support.

"Despite the inclement weather, it was great to see such a large turnout. This just shows the level of community support here in Houston County that addresses the growing need for affordable housing for well-deserving low and medium income families. We're glad we can help in that effort," Jim Taylor said.

The house sits on previously donated land.

The dedication took place at 2 p.m. Saturday.