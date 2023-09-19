Houston County holding general and Special Election this November

Oct. 10 is the deadline to update your address and register to vote for the November election.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

Just over 106,000 people are registered to vote in Houston County. But if you aren't one of them, it isn't too late.

You have three weeks to register for the Nov. 7 city and county elections.

As soon as the polls open for the November elections, you may find Rose Marie Harris in line.

"I've always been a registered voter in Warner Robins Georgia," she said.

For over 40 years, she's been hitting the polls and more recently getting there early.

"I like to get out and vote because I want my vote to count just like everybody else," she said.

Early voting in the county starts Oct. 16.

Warner Robins voters like Harris will see a City Council race in Post 2. The incumbent Charlie Bibb will run against L. Ellis Carter.

Incumbents for Posts 4, Kevin Lashley, and Post 6, Larry Curtis, are unopposed.

The city will also vote on a brunch bill.

"That's the opportunity to begin serving alcohol earlier in restaurants on Sundays," said Houston County Chairman Dan Perdue

Centerville residents will also settle a race for Post 4. The incumbent Edward Armijo will run against Larry Word.

The Post 3 incumbent, J. Michael Evans also has no opposition.

However, everyone in Houston County can vote for the special purpose local option sales tax.

Harris plans to vote yes.

"They're just changing a lot and the SPLOST will help. Every little penny helps," she said adding that she would like to see more options for recreation. "There's new stuff for the generation that's coming up in the world today. I have great grandkids and grandkids, and we have to have that for them."

Houston County Chairman Dan Perdue says the SPLOST would pay for projects like road extensions and expansions.

The county is planning on adding an extension to Thompson Mill Road. They also want to widen the roads along N. Houston Lake and Dunbar Roads.

He says they're also planning for a new animal shelter in Warner Robins that will serve both Centerville and Warner Robins.

You can learn more about the county's SPLOST plans here.

"There's an arts center that is going to host everything from the latest singer-songwriter performance, all the way down to one-act plays for our high schools. It is a collaboration with the Board of Education," said Perdue.

The power of the penny sales tax makes Joe Renna consider registering to vote.

"Yea, I would definitely like to see some change, so it may be something that I lean towards in the future," Perdue said.

Renna says he'd like to see a better quality of life in Warner Robins.

"Streets, activities, cleaner parks things of that nature," he said.

You have until Oct. 10 to register to vote in November.

You can visit the Secretary of States My Voter page or go to your local Board of Elections office to either check your voter status or register to vote.

The Oct. 10 voter registration deadline is also the deadline for voters to update their address.