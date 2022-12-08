Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly

In February 2020, a woman bought the damaged home, but Cassandra Jones says no one has lived in it or tried to clean it up since the 2019 fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home.

In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins.

And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are still reminded of that fire every day.

There are overgrown weeds, crispy shingles, and boards visible on the back of the home.

"It looks like a rainforest back there. It's bad. It smells. It attracts animals. Imagine the worst house fire you can imagine and then just multiply it by 10, because of it just being left there to rot," Jones said.

Cassandra Jones has been living next to the mess for nearly three years.

And, since then, she's seen possums and cats, come and go.

"Not only is it a visual nuisance, but I am concerned. They've already soiled and completely ruined the insulation in my attic. I just don't want them to do further damage that I can't afford to fix, because ultimately, I am not the person who caused it. I've secured it as much as I can. I've had contractors come out and they've told me there is nothing else we can really do for you. It's coming from the other house," Jones said.

Jones owns the home connected next door.

The man who rented it, when it caught on fire, no longer lives there.

In February 2020, a woman bought the damaged home, but Jones say no one has lived in it or tried to clean it up since the 2019 fire.

"I just can't feel comfortable knowing that that house is frequently unsecure, that there are animals in my attic; and when I go outside just to barbecue some meat, I have to look at that. I don't deserve to live like this. Nobody does and I need somebody to say this is enough. We're going to make sure this is taken care of," Jones said.

When the fire happened, she could've left and taken a cash payout from her insurance provider.

But she said, she stayed and fixed her side.

"I bought it five years ago, about a year after my mom died. My mom was never able to afford to buy a house. She was a single parent and it was really important to me that I bought a house, in her memory. I wanted to make sure I was a homeowner, even if she couldn't be; and so, being here means a lot to me. It's just fulfilling that promise to her," Jones said.

Jones says she's reached out to the City of Warner Robins several times; and so far, nothing has changed next door.

"When you just drive by it, it looks fine; but the back is really bad. It's completely gutted. Somebody has to understand that that isn't OK; and that this needs to be worked as efficiently as possible and that I do need to be kept in the loop as to what's going on; and I am constantly pulling the open records myself just to try to stay updated," Jones said.

Warner Robins home caught fire in 2019, still sits burned 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Jones sent 13WMAZ copies of her emails; and 13WMAZ submitted open records requests to find out what's going on.

Jones first filed a code enforcement complaint in January of last year; then, another in July of last year; and again, this past April.

"I'm not just someone who is filing a complaint because my neighbor won't cut their grass. I understand there are processes in place and they are in place for a reason to protect both sides, but this process started a year and a half, almost two years ago; and the house is in similar condition that it was in when I first called the first time," Jones said.

She's also spoke with Mayor LaRhonda Patrick's office, Building and Transportation, the city attorney, a councilman, and the county.

"It's not that I don't think they want to be helpful. I just think they don't understand the gravity of the situation that I am actually dealing with; and until you see it, you can't understand what it's like to live like this. It's just gotten to the point where, I feel like if I don't make it a problem, it's never going to get solved," Jones said.

There's a signed city document on the house saying it's uninhabitable.

According to our records request, a few code enforcement officers have been discussing the problem, in-between field visits, for the past two years.

13WMAZ reached out to them for a comment.

The City of Warner Robins provided the following statement:

"We completely understand Ms. Jones frustration. Unfortunately, this is private property and the city has statutory legal processes it must follow when seizing and taking over. Currently, the City Attorney’s office has requested title work to be completed as a preliminary step in a potential abatement action. The final decision in any abatement action is made by the municipal court judge.”

They would not explain further.

"In my mind, we could've already had the house torn down by now, had that been done properly. But my real question is, how long is this going to take to get done and can I please be put in the loop as to what the steps are. I don't want to feel like I am babysitting the problem. I have a job and I have a life. It isn't my responsibility to feel like I have to go down to City Hall and complain all day. I want to be able to trust that that's going to be... I've given you the problem. I want to have that trust restored," Jones said.