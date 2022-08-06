Houston County players excited for new outdoor pickleball courts

Right now, Ted Wright Park is closed, but crews are almost done with its new additions: A splash pad, playground, and 12 pickleball courts.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins will open up outdoor pickleball courts at Ted Wright Park soon.

It's all part of an estimated $2 million project.

"I told the director of recreation to leave room. You're going to have to expand," Gary Palmer said.

Palmer lives in Houston County, but he plays pickleball at Tattnall Square Park in Macon every week.

"I'd play more often if I didn't have to drive 30- or 70-mile round trip to play pickleball," Palmer said.

Barney Chandler drives up from Warner Robins to play as well.

"I can't wait for Warner Robins to finally open up the courts. We've been after them for a year, year-and-a-half. We need those courts open," Chandler said.

"The only dedicated pickleball facility in Houston County is in the new gym, which is a fantastic facility, but pickleball is an outside sport. I prefer to play outdoors. Therefore, I have to make the trip or play indoors, which I really don't enjoy doing," Palmer said.

Warner Robins' Director of Recreation Jarred Reneau says Ted Wright Park hadn't been updated in decades.

"We just knew it was a park that needed upgrades, so that's exciting for community and the pickleball community to be able to have those pickleball courts in the middle of town," Reneau said.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick is also looking forward to the new upgrades.

"Ted Wright Park is the newest renovation that the City of Warner Robins has done. I am a huge supporter. It is an all-access park. It is there for individuals who have physical or mental challenges, somewhere where all can play, whether on two feet or a wheelchair, and there's the great new addition of the pickleball courts and the splash pad for the hot summers, so I am a huge advocate for all, making sure we have great spaces for our children to play outside and to have space to be creative as well," Patrick said.

"If we could have that then we could be well on our way to having a pickleball facility that competes with some of the others in the state," Palmer said.

Palmer says he hopes they add a bathroom next to the new courts.

Reneau says he's hoping to open the courts at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the next few weeks. He also says they announced the project in October and broke ground in February.