WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Blue lights filled the streets of Warner Robins Saturday night, but that wasn't the only color on the pavement.

Nearly 800 runners decked in glow sticks and neon clothing kicked off 2019 Police Week with the 'Back the Blue Glow Run.'

Runners completed either a 5K or 10K, and all the money raised benefited the Warner Robins Police Auxiliary.

Bert Weiss, host of 95.1's the Bert Show, emceed the event.

"The police officers in this community give everything every single day. So when they asked us to come, we were down here in a minute. You should absolutely donate. These are the people that protect you 24/7, so we got to make sure they are protected also," said Weiss.

